sport, local-sport,

Bathurst is expected to welcome over a 1000 young soccer players this weekend for another edition of the Proctor Park Challenge. A record-breaking 97 teams across four age groups have entered to participate in the pre-season girls carnival, with Bathurst fielding two representative teams - one in under 12s and another in under 14s. While Bathurst under 12s coach Phil Bromhead said it'll be tough for the two local teams, he said it's also a good learning curve. "It is always a tough match up against these really strong clubs from all over the state," he said. "As long as the girls don't get overwhelmed by the occasion, there is always a possibility of getting a few wins. It's not always an easy win for visiting teams but we will make them earn each goal. READ MORE: "It is such a learning curve for our local girls. It shows that although we are country kids, we can give the big city clubs a run for their money. "The whole weekend is about growth and development of our local teams in preparation for the Western Youth League." The four age groups that will be represented at this weekend's carnival are the under 12s, under 14s, under 15s and under 17s. All teams will play in round robin matches across two days before culminating in the grand finals on Sunday. The under 12s competition will showcase a different look with a nine-a-side small-sided games format set to make its debut at the challenge. There will also be two special guests that will be running their eye over the tournament, including Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney and ex-Matildas and Silver Ferns coach Tom Sermanni to be in attendance. Football NSW development manager for regional football, Andrew Fearnley, said he's looking forward to this weekend's football festivities. "The Proctor Park Challenge has been a long-standing competition and as it attested by the record number of teams participating this year," he said. "The Challenge will once again provide a competitive environment for teams as they fine-tune their season preparations but also a weekend for teams to enjoy playing football particularly against opposition from outside their normal leagues. "This is another great opportunity for the game to showcase some of the outstanding talents the female game has in this state, and we are all looking forward to seeing the action in what will be a fantastic weekend of football at Bathurst." The Proctor Park Challenge is set to get underway nice an early on Saturday morning, with the first games kicking off at 7.30pm. To keep up to date on results from this weekend's pre-season girls carnival, visit the Bathurst District Football Facebook page at @bathurstfootball. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/dceedf26-cd9a-4dc7-b108-a91cf524957f.JPG/r68_379_3275_2191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg