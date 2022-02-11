sport, local-sport,

There's no doubting Noah Griffiths' talent and the Bathurst Panthers will be looking to him for inspiration this upcoming Western under 21s campaign. Griffiths, who originally signed a four-year deal with the Melbourne Storm back in 2018, has been training the house down according to under 21s coach Ben Gunn and he's expecting the boom youngster to have a fantastic campaign. "I really can't go past Noah Griffiths. He's been really consistent with his training, he's the first one here all the time and he's played at a high level in the junior reps," he said. READ MORE: "As he's been away for a few years playing in the NRL system, to have the opportunity to get out on the field and play with his mates that he grew up playing football with, I think that'll make him more dangerous. "He seems to have a smile on his face all the time and anyone enjoying their football is going to produce good football. "But there's also a few other guys that have been away from the game for a few years, like Lachlan Large. He's been back in the Panthers jersey and so is Jordan Rice." Panthers are set to clash with Parkes Spacemen in the opening round of the Western under 21s competition on Sunday, with the game to be the first match of a double-header at Cowra. As Gunn is originally from Forbes, he has little love for the team from Parkes. "I'm a Forbes lad, so there's a neutral hate there in rugby league," he said. "Hopefully I can pass that onto some of the boys but I really don't know too much about the team. I'm anticipating they'll be a strong side." St Pat's will also get its Western under 21s campaign underway this Sunday, playing in the second match of the double-header against hosts Cowra Magpies. The first match of the double-header get underway at 2.30pm, while the second will start at 4pm, with both games to be played at Sid Kallas Oval. Orange Hawks and Dubbo CYMS will open the 2022 competition, when the two clubs clash at Waratahs on Saturday from 4.30pm. The competition will feature six teams this season, after teams five withdrew.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8b0418ec-2df9-4a40-93d9-3c43145ed72d.jpg/r1906_291_3612_1255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg