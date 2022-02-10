sport, local-sport,

IT feels appropriate that the last game of the Bonnor Cup regular season will be a winner takes all affair, as Bathurst City meets Cavaliers to decide who reaches the semi-finals. If Redbacks can claim a win at Wade Park this Friday night it would lead to the rare scenario of three teams finishing equal on nine points - themselves, Cavs and ORC - though net run rate will likely see the victor of this game take the remaining spot. Redbacks Twenty20 skipper Mark Day said the situation adds a level of intensity to the game. "It's pretty good that it's a winner-takes-all kind of situation. There's only a slight chance that if we win only marginally then ORC could still make it through but we're going in to the 100 per cent thinking that if we win we're playing semi-final cricket," he said. Bathurst City opened their Bonnor Cup account with win over Lithgow Lightning then missed their second match against Centrals due to rain. A loss to Rugby Union has made the road towards the finals a bit tougher for Redbacks but Day believes Cavs are the test that the team needs. "To win any comp you've got to beat the best team, and Cavs have put their hand up this year to say they're one of the best," he said. "You always like playing Cavs because it's always a good game, and they enjoy it too. It's a great way to round out the regular season. "We're still finding our way in Twenty20 and I think over the last four years we still haven't nailed it, but we've got good plans in place and we have a good squad going into this game." Redbacks have most of their side on hand, although their regular pair of Dubbo marquee players won't be available on Friday. However, the Bathurst team will have an ultra capable player taking the marquee spot. "We're missing the Dubbo boys unfortunately, who have their semi-finals on," Day said. "We do have Zach Bayliss from Parkes. He's very keen and he's really looking forward to it. He's a big inclusion for us. He's played in Western opens for the last couple of years." Should Cavaliers win this Friday they will finish top of the pool and face Orange City in the semis, while a Bathurst City victory will pit them against St Pat's Old Boys in the knockout stages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4721ece3-1247-490e-8e79-e9ee984d2280.png/r0_33_1550_909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg