A second death in the health district in two days, COVID hospitalisations up

A SECOND person with COVID has died in the Western NSW Local Health District in two days. The death of a person in their 80s from Canowindra was reported in the Thursday morning update, following the death of a man in his 80s from Dunedoo in the 24 hours previously. The death of a woman in her 80s from Canowindra was reported last week. Meanwhile, the number of people in Western NSW Local Health District hospitals with COVID rose from 12 to 14 in the Thursday morning update and the number of people in ICU was unchanged at two. There were 120 positive PCR test results and 244 positive rapid antigen test results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 63 new cases (after 65 in the 24 hours previously), Orange had 95 and Dubbo 58. Oberon had three and Blayney Shire 17. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, there were 10,130 positive test results (cases) notified - 5824 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 4306 positive PCR tests. There were 24 deaths reported by NSW Health - 15 men and nine women. Four people were from Port Macquarie, three from south-western Sydney, two from the Central Coast, two from Sydney's inner west, two from the Hunter region, one from Shellharbour, one from the Central West, one from Coffs Harbour, one from Sydney's west, one from the Northern Rivers, one from the Tweed Shire, one from Sydney's north shore, one from south-eastern Sydney, one from inner Sydney, one from Sydney's south and one from the mid coast. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: NSW Health says there are 1795 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 111 on the previous day, and 121 people in intensive care, down by 11 on the previous day. Of those, 55 require ventilation, down by six on the previous day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/5e6d76f4-9916-4c1e-ac7d-65d7ea213965.jpg/r0_19_1117_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg