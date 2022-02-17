news, property, house of the week, REV, property, 279 Piper Street, central oasis

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Thursday February 17: "Birdsong", 279 Piper Street, Bathurst: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about "Birdsong", 279 Piper Street, Bathurst. Located at 279 Piper St, "Birdsong" is one of Bathurst's original homesteads. The original four room pise and shingle cottage would have been set on acres for farming. The new additions to the original circa 1830 cottage have been traditionally built using a light cob construction, straw and mud walls rendered with lime. The effects of a building with natural materials is gorgeous, providing a modern yet cosy feel. Lovingly restored, the stunning restoration was designed to make the most of the elevated northerly aspect for luxury and liveability. "Birdsong" is the ideal luxury country escape, perfect for those downsizing from acreage and wanting a home with privacy and comfort. Nestled on the top of the hill with views towards Mount Panorama from the front garden, you are greeted by a manicured front garden and undercover veranda flowing to the main entrance. Through the front door you enter a spacious combined living, kitchen and lounge with spectacular traditional solid timber beams and a gorgeous cathedral ceiling. Elegant spotted gum timber flooring and 400 year old Indo-Persian windows are beautiful features that help create an exotic yet relaxing feel. The stunning gourmet kitchen features an eight foot central Caesar Stone bench, six burner Smeg gas oven and rangehood, an integrated fridge and freezer, under-bench Vintec wine fridge, and a whisper quiet Bosch dishwasher. Additionally, there is large amounts of under-bench and wall storage. Included is the free standing antique buffet which the kitchen was designed around. The main bedroom flows to both the front veranda and to the main bathroom, offering beautiful views, plenty of light, Lopi gas fire, and gorgeous pressed metal ceilings. All three bedrooms are spacious and have 100 per cent wool carpets, with the second bedroom also providing gas fire place and fan while bedroom three has a ceiling fan and original wood fire place. The master bath features travertine flooring and marble tiling, under floor heating, a luxurious "egg cup" bath tub and premium elevated fittings. A double glaze plate glass shower and beautiful corner vanity finishes the luxury fit-out. The second bathroom is located conveniently beside bedrooms two and three. Both the front and rear gardens are fully landscaped, irrigated and offer outdoor feature lighting. The rear yard has vegetation screens providing both privacy and a natural hue, while travertine pavers under a spacious pergola, complete with wisteria and fairy lighting, add to the homes entertaining ambience. Additional privacy is generated from the homestead being located up a drive 100m off the street and automatic electric front gates which also provide ample secure off-street parking. "Birdsong" is walking distance to both primary and high schools and Bathurst's vibrant CBD.

