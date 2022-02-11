real estate, local agent, David Chapman

Over recent years, David Chapman has earned a reputation in the Bathurst area as a reliable, trustworthy and extremely effective real estate sales professional. With a wealth of sales management and business development experience behind him, David understands the importance of diligent customer service to any successful enterprise. "I attribute effective and consistent communication as the key to any harmonious business or personal relationship and have developed this essential skill-set after many years of servicing valued clients as well as leading and developing effective salespeople". David is an agent who is focused on his customer's needs, and believes in building trusting, long-term relationships with his clients. He is committed to assisting his clients through the varying stages of the property's appraisal, listing, marketing and eventual sale. "My clients find my approach to real estate quite refreshing," he said. "I help them through every stage of the sale, try to anticipate any areas of concern they may have and allay any uncertainty by constantly communicating with them and providing feedback". Selling your home may be stressful and can often be brought on due to difficult circumstances. David believes the most important commitment he can make to his clients is to actively listen and truly understand what is of most importance to their situation and appreciate their unique needs. His goal is to deliver a level of service that consistently exceeds that of his competitors by way of his exceptional negotiation skills and proactive selling style. "The greatest feeling of satisfaction I experience in my profession is being contacted by a prospective client who has been referred to me via their family, friend, work colleague or neighbour, due to the rewarding experience they have had selling their property with me". Having bought and sold properties himself, prior to forging a career in real estate, David understands the importance of exceeding customer service expectations and delivering a memorable and rewarding sales experience. He is continually searching for new ideas and initiatives to improve the overall journey that buyers and sellers embark on when dealing with the varying facets of transacting real estate. Away from the office, David enjoys spending valuable time at home or holidaying with his young family. A self-confessed sports-nut, David enjoys watching "pretty much any sport" and actively participates in golf when the rare opportunity presents itself... thus the high handicap. For more information on the services and advice David can provide, visit www.agentchapman.com.au.

No substitute for local knowledge and customer service

