THERE'S no bigger test than taking on the defending premiers in an opening round but Panorama Platypi opens coach Kev Grimshaw is keen to see what his side can bring to the field in this Saturday's opening round of the Western Women's Rugby League competition. The Orange Vipers await this Saturday as a new-look Platypi side look to assert themselves against one of the region's powerhouses in women's league. Grimshaw said the disrupted winter 2021 season has only added to the desire for his side to get themselves onto the field. "When the summer competition rolled back around we went around to the girls to see if they were interested because it's a balancing act between everything to get to where we are at the moment," he said. "Even though they've had a busy schedule, because of training for their own winter sports starting, they're all super excited to be able to get on the field again after all our training. We've been training for a little while now, with good numbers, so we can't wait. It will give us a good guide for where we're up to and what we need to improve at." A couple of new recruits from Bathurst Bulldogs, such as Kate Gullifer, Marita Shoulders, Ebony Fenton and Mardi Watts, add experience to the Platypi squad. "This side here is pretty skilful. That doesn't surprise me because I knew about some of the girls who were going to play, like those from Bulldogs who have played plenty of footy and they're used to the contact," Grimshaw said. "Western Rams 18s coach Kurt Hancock came down to do some defence sessions with them to get them confident with tackle technique, since it's different to union, and that was a big help for the girls from soccer and league tag as well. "That was much appreciated and the girls took a lot away from that. It's given them confidence to go into tackle footy." The Vipers have proven themselves to be the team to beat across the competition's short history, and playing them on their home turf adds another element of difficulty to the Platypi's task this weekend. "The Vipers have been strong all the way through this competition. It's good getting to play them first up because we get a guide for how to move forward and it sets a platform for our remaining games," Grimshaw said. The Panorama and Vipers opens match will round out a big day's play at Waratah Sportsground at 2.15pm. In other games at the Orange venue the under 13s play at 9.30am, under 15s from 10.50am, under 17s at 11.45am followed by under 19s at 1.05pm. "I've been involved with this for two years and I've seen that those younger age groups are where the future lies," Grimshaw said. "There's great numbers everywhere across the teams, not just with the Platypi, so they're doing a great job with nurturing it. It's a slow process since there's other sports to compete with but they're gradually getting there. "There's great exposure for the game on TV and the younger girls watch that and see that there's a pathway towards that now." The other opening round games of the Western Women's Rugby League competition see Midwest Brumbies going up against Woodbridge and Goannas playing Castlereagh Cougars.

