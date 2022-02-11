news, local-news,

BATHURST Regional Council has approved a development application (DA) for dual occupancy and a two-lot subdivision, despite the advice of a peer review. The proposal is for 81 Taylor Street, Eglinton, which already contains a single storey dwelling with attached garage on the 1209 square metre property. A single storey three-bedroom dwelling is to be constructed as part of the DA. ALSO MAKING NEWS: While the DA complied with most of the required development standards, it did not meet the required front setback standard because of the unusual shape of the allotment. The applicants, who are Bathurst council employees, submitted a request for variation of the development standard, which council agreed to in its resolution at the February 2 ordinary meeting. Given the applicants are council employees, the DA was referred to Dubbo Regional Council for independent peer review. Following its assessment, Dubbo council concluded that the proposal was "inconsistent with the objectives of the applicable Environmental Planning Instruments, Bathurst Development Control Plan 2014 and council policies" and should not be approved. Despite the advice of Dubbo council, the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services Neil Southorn recommended that the DA be approved, which it was. "Notwithstanding the comments of Dubbo Regional Council, the proposed development is considered to be consistent with Bathurst Regional Council's interpretation and flexible application of the development standards in the Bathurst Regional Development Control Plan 2014," he said in his report. As a condition of consent, the applicant is to submit amended plans to council, prior to the issue of the construction certificate, reducing the setback to the southern boundary to 0.9 metres. Mr Southorn gave detailed justification for supporting the variation and reducing the setback in his report.

