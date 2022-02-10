sport, local-sport,

Bathurst Bulldogs Junior Rugby Club is looking to field an under 14s mixed gender side in the upcoming Central West Rugby Union competition. Traditionally, the Bulldogs have ceased to offer playing opportunities to the local players, who usually play rugby at school. This year the club's committee is looking to change that, with a big push to encourage children in the local and surrounding areas to come along and give rugby a try. READ MORE: "We're really keen to extend the opportunities available to play rugby here in Bathurst as we know how fantastic the club is and how much all the children, young people and parents get out of being a part of the Bulldogs family," Bathurst Bulldogs Junior Rugby Club president Mark Brennan said. The under 14s team will comprise of players born in 2008 or 2009, however female players who are born in 2007 can also register to play as females, with games to played on Saturdays. Along with trying to build the club beyond the current playing roster, there is also a drive in 2022 to encourage more female players into the game of rugby And with the assistance of the NSW Government, Bulldogs will be making some renovations to the local clubhouse at Ashwood Park to provide better facilities for females such as the addition of women's changerooms. "It's important that local girls know that rugby is a sport that they can get into, and the Bulldogs club is 100 per cent behind the inclusion and celebration of young women getting into the game," Bulldogs junior coordinator Annette Lefevre said. "We have some outstanding local women playing in the seniors, and we want to see more of that amongst the junior." Registrations are now open for all age groups and anyone interested in playing should contact the club via their Facebook page or contact Brennan via mobile on 0408 883 431.

