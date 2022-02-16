community,

BATHURST Young Mob (BYM) is gearing up for another year of fun and fitness for its touch football and netball teams, thanks to community sponsors ensuring cost isn't a barrier to young people participating in sport. BYM had a strong season last year with Hannah, Faith and Mimi from the indoor netball team representing Bathurst at the HART Senior State Titles in Sydney; as well as Grace and Nawalah from the Under 12s outdoor team representing in the Junior State Titles. According to netball co-ordinator Jamee Stair, it's not too late to register for this year's competition. "We're taking expressions of interest for our indoor netball team; and we also have four spots available on our Net-Set-Go outdoor netball team for girls born in 2014 or 2015," she said. "It's a great way for little ones to stay active, build their confidence and skills within a team sport, and make new friends." To assist with team registration fees, uniforms and equipment, the outdoor netball teams are sponsored by Central West Air Conditioning and JSC Homes. In addition to the sponsorships, BYM received a CSU Community Grant for indoor netball and a Panthers ClubGRANT for touch football. "Our logo stands for community. That's what it's all about," Bathurst Young Mob co-ordinator Shona Kennedy said. "Our teams are not Aboriginal-specific; we simply want to break down barriers like cost, or not knowing anyone or not feeling like you fit in - we want everyone to feel welcome and have the chance to have a fit and healthy lifestyle through initiatives like our sports programs." For information on registering for a team, email bathurstyoungmob@hotmail.com or visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/bathurstyoungmob

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/9e7d4cdb-adf5-403e-a29a-d11d52a868d3.jpg/r0_199_2048_1356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg