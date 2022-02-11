community,

PROSPECTIVE higher interest rates have been discussed extensively in recent weeks. Higher rates hold fears for many people - share owners, super fund members, home and business borrowers, and even property owners. Higher rates ahead could cause share prices to fall. That would reduce the value of most superannuation accounts as they own a large proportion of shares and other market-linked assets. Higher rates will also increase costs for borrowers, except those with fixed rate loans. Many home buyers have large loans, so if rates rise sharply, demand for properties will reduce, and house prices may fall. The only people who want higher rates are the lenders, including term depositors lending their money to the banks. Home loan borrowers are most at risk of getting into difficulty. Some variable rate home loans are still at around 2.25 per cent per annum. A $600,000 loan over 30 years at that rate costs $2293 per month. If the rate increases to 3.25 per cent, the payment is $2611, an extra $318 per month. If home loan rates in the future move to 4.25 per cent, the required payment will be $2952 monthly. That's $659 extra - a big chunk of a family's income. Let's hope rates don't get to 5.25 per cent. If they did, payments would be $1020 more at $3313 per month. Could home loan rates rise to those levels? The Reserve Bank's estimate of its neutral cash rate is 3.5 to 4.0 per cent. If the RBA was pressured by excessive inflation to raise its cash rate to that level, it would translate to variable home loans at about 6 per cent per annum. Let's hope the neutral cash rate estimate is way too high because loan rates at that level would bring many defaults and a significant fall in house values. Borrowers should consider fixed rate loans so they have a known payment, as long as they won't be selling their house. The longest fixed term usually available is five years, which should get us past the next peak and heading down towards lower levels again. At present, five-year fixed rates are around 3.5 to 3.75 per cent. That's significantly higher than current variable rates. Most borrowers would be reluctant to voluntarily increase their payments significantly. Yet such a move could still be attractive as it would avoid potentially having to pay much higher variable rates in a few years. Variable rates of 5 per cent or more seem a world away, but they are quite possible. No-one knows if loan rates will get to that level, but the other advantage of a fixed rate is the simple comfort of knowing what your payment will be, and that you can afford it.

