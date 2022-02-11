sport, local-sport,

THEY were denied a meeting in the opening round of the season and now Bathurst and Molong have left it until the very last game to come together in the Rod Hartas Trophy. The two teams meet at Morse Park 1 this Sunday in the grand final, where Bathurst are looking to complete an unbeaten season in the region's second tier competition while Molong come in on a three game winning run. It will be the first time the teams have come together in 2021-22 after rain prevented them from facing off in Molong. Since then it's been a brilliant run for both associations, with Molong's only stumble coming against Gulgong in their first match. Bathurst captain Andrew Brown said the path towards the finals has been full of positives for Bathurst cricket. "We had convincing wins all the way through and it's all been from different players contributing," he said. "It's not just been the same people doing all the work each game, which is good. "I don't know too much about this Molong team. I know that they've had a Bonnor Cup team in previous years. I'm not sure if it will be a similar team to that one but I've never played against them. "What we've been doing so far has been working well for us so if we keep doing that I'm sure we will be alright." Bathurst's team is once again a mixture of some experienced cricketers such as Brown, Dave and Wayne Sellers and Joey Coughlan. Clint Moxon also adds experienced to a young bowling lineup, who have been destructive all through the this season's competition. The young combination of Justin Stephenson and Flynn Taylor will hope their good times with the ball continue. "Mocko brings a wealth of experience. Then there's Flynn, who I didn't have a chance to see last game because I didn't play, so it will be great to see how he goes," Brown said. The game starts 10am. BATHURST: Andrew Brown (c), Dave Sellers, Hamish Siegert, Justin Stephenson, Clint Moxon, Joey Coughlan, Tyler Horton, Wayne Sellers, Derryn Clayton, Flynn Taylor, Brad Rayner, Hayden Goodsell

