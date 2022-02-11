community,

WOULD opera as a field of entertainment have such a narrow breadth of appeal that a radio program devoted exclusively to opera would attract few listeners? 2MCE community radio presenter Ingrid Pulley has shown that's not the case with her weekly program The Opera Box. Tune in at eight o'clock each Monday evening and Ingrid will invite you to "an hour of opera where you'll have the best seat in the house". You may hear her introduce and play recordings of famous operas such as Carmen or La Boheme, familiar to most people to some degree at least, or it may be a rarely performed opera such as Pergolesi's L'Olimpiade, which was first staged in 1735. Before playing each record, she explains the plot of the story, its development and the characters. The first Monday of each month is devoted to an opera written on the classical legend Orpheus. Ingrid was surprised to learn that there have been 73 operas written on the Orpheus theme. (No, she won't feature all of them.) Other sessions of The Opera Box continue the journey of adventure and discovery, sometimes with an opera written by 2MCE's Composer of the Month who is chosen by the presenters of Tuesday night's program Great Sounds of Music, who include Ingrid. On the fourth Monday of each month, The Opera Box is turning into an opera by request session. Many listeners do like opera and have heard their requests for The Marriage of Figaro and Turandot, with Gershwin's Porgy and Bess and (my own favourite, but not requested by me) Rigoletto coming up. I'm always interested to find out what stimulated our presenters' interest in the kind of music they select. For Ingrid, it was a performance of Carmen on stage at the Bathurst Civic Centre when she was a high school student. She has become a dedicated researcher as she learns more about the world of opera and the challenge of finding recordings of the more obscure works. You can hear The Opera Box from 8-9pm on Mondays on community radio 2MCE-FM, 92.3 Bathurst and 94.7 Orange or stream from 2mce.org. You can also follow us on Facebook @2MCECommunityRadio, Instagram @2mcesocial or Twitter @2MCEorg.

