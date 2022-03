RE: More Than 10 Per Cent Of Bathurst CBD Shops Have No Tenants (February 7). Why not consider setting up a few for homeless folk? Surely if the public was asked for donated beds, etc this would be far better than in a park or under a bridge, especially on wet nights. A small area could be set up with a kettle and coffee mugs.

