sport, local-sport,

THEY say that good things come in threes but Centennials Bulls are hoping the opposite isn't also true. After a pair of bruising Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket defeats the club will be hoping this Saturday's game against City Colts at Loco Oval is a chance to dust themselves off and rediscover some winning form. The team claimed their first victory of the season when they took down CYMS in round eight but since then it's been rough going for the Bulls. They were thumped by nine wickets against St Pat's Old Boys and then returned the following week to an equally brutal 190 run defeat against Orange City. Things don't get a whole lot easier this Saturday as they face a City Colts side on their own turf, a team trying to force their way back inside the competition's top five. Colts had a brutal outing themselves last weekend when they became the latest victims of the unstoppable Cavaliers juggernaut, who still remain unbeaten with five rounds left before finals. The Bulls-Colts meeting previously saw the City side come away big winners, helped greatly by two former Centennials players in Josh Toole and Aaron Seymour. Both batsmen have shown glimpses of their top form at different stages this season and if they get any momentum on a familiar deck they may prove challenging for the Centennials attack to stop. Centennials will be chasing a sharp bowling performance from their attack this weekend. They had no answer for Orange City's duo of Shaun Grenfell and Shaun Churchill, who put on 204 runs together. The likes of Kurt Toole, Kyle Aubin and Pat Mccleary will be called upon to try and put some positivity into that attack after a gruelling couple of weeks. In other games this round Cavaliers take on Bathurst City, St Pat's Old Boys face CYMS, Centrals will play ORC and Rugby Union hosts Orange City. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4a2266bd-5e01-462f-80ae-b1ee1aae5164.JPG/r384_575_4133_2693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg