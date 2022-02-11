ACTOR, writer and comedian Shane Jacobson is in the entertainment industry, so he'd know how to make an audience feel good about itself. Still, the former Top Gear Australia presenter did seem genuine this week when he told the Western Advocate about his deep and abiding love for Bathurst. "Just about everything I love is here in Bathurst, so if I moved my family here then everything that I love would be here in Bathurst," he said. "I've probably looked at Bathurst on my television as many times as I've looked my beautiful wife in the eyes and that's a lot." We'll never know how Bathurst Regional Council came to settle on Jacobson as the best choice to be guest speaker at this year's BizMonth lunch, but whatever the process, it produced the right result. He said he'd come to Bathurst to bring some laughter, but he also hit all the right notes when he said he understood how hard it would have been for businesses over the past two COVID-affected years. He wasn't offering hand-wringing pity or doe-eyed sympathy, just a hearty congratulations to those who've made it to the other side. "If there's any company or business that survived, then, wow, there should be a trophy called Still In Business," he said. There have been many signs over the past couple of weeks of the state, and Bathurst, putting the worst of the Omicron wave behind it and Thursday's lunch was another. The fact that around 150 people were confident enough to get together for a meal and a catch-up was an indication of a return to normality - and a boost for those in the local hospitality industry who need that return to normality more than anyone. And the fact that Shane Jacobson can't keep his eyes off Bathurst when it's on the tele? It's a good little detail to know. And it shows that the man's got impeccable taste.

