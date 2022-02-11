sport, local-sport,

Bathurst under 14s coach Josh Wilcox believes his team can return to form with a win against Mudgee this Sunday in Central West Cricket Council. The under 14s suffered a 37-run defeat to Orange in their last game on January 30, after starting the season well thanks to an eight-wicket win over the Central West Girls. Wilcox has had two training sessions with his team since that defeat to Orange and believes the team is hungry to improve. "The boys were very clear on what I want them to work on. They were vocal on what they thought we needed to work on as a team too," he said. READ MORE: "It was good to see their concentration and they had a lot of hunger to improve, which was good." Wilcox said he and his team are feeling confident that can claim victory against Mudgee. "They just want to get themselves back into it, pretty much," he said. "I think the boys have a lot of confidence from the idea that we're playing at home but it's hard to say how they'll go based of other results they've had. "They had a game against the girls, getting the win and we probably think we did a little bit better when Mudgee played the girls. The only changes to the squad for that Orange game is the return of Callum Munns, after Flynn Windle had to withdraw for the game. Wilcox said a number of his players have enjoyed a good string of form with their clubs and he's hoping that can translate to further success at a representative level. "Given Gilby Glawson got a hat-trick for Colts in presidents cup, it would be great for him to carry on with that," he said. "A couple of the boys have had some really good results in their club cricket of late. "Our bowling is looking really good, so that's the type of game plan we'll go with, attacking hard with our bowling and putting pressure on early." Play between Bathurst and Mudgee in the under 14s is set to get underway at 10am from Morse Park 2. In the other fixture in the fifth and penultimate round, Dubbo will host Mudgee at Lady Cutler Oval. The Bathurst under 12s representative team is also in action, scheduled to host Orange at an unconfirmed venue. It's the first time these two teams will play this season, after the round one match on November 7 was declared a washout due to wet weather. The second round was also washed out against Mudgee, but since then Bathurst has claimed consecutive wins away at Dubbo and at home to Mudgee. A win for Bathurst would all but secure a spot in the final on February 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e3a83f65-82fe-4ee1-ab6e-1f0599f0b358.jpg/r235_343_5283_3195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg