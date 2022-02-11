MY long-expressed conviction has been that in the realm of equal rights for women, for positive change to be effected, the support and collaboration of good men must be garnered. The majority of men are good men, including my two egalitarian adult sons and deceased partner, former family court judge Hon David Tonge, and my ex-husband before that. I know as friends and in the workplace have been privileged to be mentored and championed by countless good men, too many to list, yet our media and certain nave high-profile women are pillorying, attacking, and ridiculing men as a whole to such an extent this will cause division and disillusionment among good men if we are not careful. RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: While no-one cavils with the fact that change has not gone far enough or quickly enough, or that Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins, both just 26, were let down by institutions they ought to have been able to trust, I am most concerned about the recent actions and words of Grace Tame. Practically every president and PM in history has acknowledged the role and influence of their spouse (female or male), which goes to the fact that they are only human like the rest of us. While I am no great admirer of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, to treat him with gross disrespect on camera as well as his wife Jenny will not promote the best interests of the women's cause in this country. The current backlash is starting to genuinely hurt good men, and some are going into dark places where genuinely bad men are ready to recruit and offer unhelpful, anti-women salve. Other men are withdrawing from social and work interactions with women in fear of being misperceived ... this is a backwards and unhelpful trend for all.

