RE: Potential Legal Action Among The Reasons For Approving Brothel (February 4). I was saddened to read in the Western Advocate last week that Bathurst Regional Council had approved the development application for the brothel. Many of the people in the neighbouring properties are not in favour of the proposed brothel and I was disappointed that the council was more concerned about the economic cost than the future ramifications of having this establishment in the area.

