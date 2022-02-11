coronavirus,

THERE is now just the one patient with COVID in ICU in the Western NSW Local Health District, according to the latest update. And new cases in the Bathurst Regional local government area were well down on the figures from recent days. The number of patients with COVID in the health district hospitals rose from 12 to 14 in the Thursday morning update, with two people in ICU, and that figure remained at 14 in the Friday morning update. There were 118 positive PCR test results and 190 positive rapid antigen test results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 35 new cases (after 63 and 65 in the two 24-hour periods previously), Dubbo had 73 and Orange 64. Oberon had eight and Blayney Shire 12. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, there were 8950 positive test results (cases) notified - 5289 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 3661 positive PCR tests. There were 19 deaths reported by NSW Health - 14 men and five women. Six people were from Sydney's south west, three from Sydney's west, three from Sydney's northern suburbs, two from Sydney's inner west, one from the Upper Hunter, one from the Shellharbour region, one from Queanbeyan, one from Coffs Harbour and one from Sydney's south. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: NSW Health says there are 1716 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 79 on the previous day, and 108 people in intensive care, down by 13 on the previous day. Of those, 48 require ventilation, down by seven on the previous day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/5e6d76f4-9916-4c1e-ac7d-65d7ea213965.jpg/r0_19_1117_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg