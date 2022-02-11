The Greens on William to bring back night markets from February 25

news, local-news,

The Greens on William is set to resume their popular night market events in 2022, with a host of local artisans set to showcase their wares for the wider community. Starting from Friday, February 25, the night markets will be held every second month for members of the community to support local micro and small businesses. The Greens on William marketing and events manager Isabelle Frame said 15 stallholders are already locked in for the February 25 market. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery to launch new exhibitions on February 12 "The market will run from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with a gold coin donation at the door," Ms Frame said. "There's still time for prospective stallholders to register, and the bigger the range, the better." Ms Frame said the markets never fail to feature a large assortment of artisan goods. "We've got hand-crafted jewellery, candles, arts and crafts and many other forms of tailored wares," she said. READ ALSO: Reunion coming up for St Mary's College, Bathurst students "As it's an evening event, we'll have Corey's Smoked Meats on board to provide dinner options for visitors." Ms Frame said past night markets have proven immensely successful for the venue, providing a vital outlet for micro and small businesses to gain further customers and expand the appeal of their brand. "Friday afternoons have proven an optimal time to stage these markets, as visitors are looking to relax after the working week and further support their local community," she said. "The gold coin donations also go back into our club, and we often donate the proceeds to charities such as animal welfare organisations." Ms Frame said the venue is also in the process of finalising further activities to be held throughout the year. READ ALSO: Inland Sea of Sound 2022 to include two new venues for performances "We're currently quite booked up with weddings, and Tipsy Creations has continued to run art workshops most Fridays," she said. "The Thrift Shop Clothing Market will also make a return later this year." Further night markets will be held this year on April 29 [Mother's Day-centric], June 24, August 26, October 28 and December 9 [Christmas-centric]. For more, visit www.thegreensonwilliam.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/bc070717-b436-437b-b1b3-267972266701.JPG/r4_0_4590_2591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg