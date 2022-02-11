Kelso High HSC graduate Mia Ryan secures Callback nomination for dance

news, local-news,

Kelso High Campus graduate Mia Ryan has been rewarded for her exemplary performance in the Higher School Certificate [HSC] with a nomination for the annual showcase for top-performing dance students across the state. Ms Ryan will take part in the HSC Callback dance showcase at the University of Sydney's Seymour Centre next week alongside a number of the state's finest up-and-coming dancers. Having recently moved to Sydney to commence training at the Ev & Bow Dance Centre, Ms Ryan said the Callback nomination is an immense honour. "I'm really excited to see performances from other HSC students, it'll be a good experience," she said. Ms Ryan said it was often a challenge to prepare her routine for the HSC, with COVID affecting a significant amount of her senior schooling, but was more than satisfied with her achievements. "We had to make up a dance piece that both followed the criteria as closely as possible, but also had plenty of emotion and imagery," she said. "It was both exciting and nerve-wracking, but my teacher proved to be a stellar guide, and with all the difficulties surrounding COVID, I'm over the moon with the final result." Ms Ryan has her heart set on continuing dance professionally, with Ev & Bow providing a greater taste of what to expect as a full-time performer. "I want to be a performing artist in numerous genres of dance, and the HSC has certainly put me on the right path," she said. "I'd love to be a choreographer in the future, and knowing my HSC piece was good enough for Callback is an encouraging start."

