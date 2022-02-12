Council staff to receive passes to Bathurst 6 Hour

news, local-news,

MORE than 100 employees of Bathurst Regional Council will likely be able to attend the Bathurst 6 Hour without being out of pocket themselves. The event is scheduled to be held over the Easter long weekend in mid April. Certain council staff have been given tickets to the 6 Hour since 2016, with the number varying each year. It is an arrangement the organisers of the event, now the Australian Racing Group (ARG), have with council to attract more spectators to the growing endurance event. Permanent council staff will receive a three-day pass. The cost of a three-day general admission pass, when purchased during the pre-sale period, costs $45. In a report to the last council meeting, the director of Corporate Services and finance said the cost of ticketing can be financed from the profit of operating the event. The report did not specify how many staff would receive the passes. In 2016, there were 196 provided. That number dropped to 117 the following year, then to 102 in 2018. More staff (126) received passes in 2019. The event was not held in 2020 and then in 2021 there were 138 passes provided.

