Save the date: Election picture is a little clearer

WE lack an election date, but the field is still starting to take shape for the battle to claim the seat of Calare at the upcoming federal election. Orange's Kate Hook and Bathurst's Stacey Whittaker have both announced their candidacies in the past week while we wait for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to do the formalities. Given the couple of weeks he's had, it's no surprise that Mr Morrison is showing no great urgency to go to the polls, but a narrowing window will eventually make the decision for him. Ms Hook, who is running as an independent, says she wants to return politics to the people and will be consulting widely on what the electorate wants. Ms Whittaker, meanwhile, told the Western Advocate this week that she felt regional areas had been treated like poor cousins for too long and there was a disenchantment with the major parties. There might well be, but the various challengers in Calare do face a tough task against the Nationals' incumbent Andrew Gee, who actually managed to increase, rather than decrease, his margin at the last poll in 2019. Mr Gee has a different style to Bathurst's state member - the gregarious, here-there-and-everywhere Paul Toole - but it's a style that is no less successful. Where the Shooters and Fishers' Phil Donato has taken the state seat of Orange away from the Nationals, Mr Gee has not appeared troubled when he has faced the ballot box - and, in the past term, he got a promotion to Minister for Veterans' Affairs, to boot. It does feel as if a major swing away from the major parties is predicted at every election these days, but it's the major parties that continue to dominate our system of government and our capital city. For every Tony Abbott or Sophie Mirabella, established party figures who lose their seats to an independent, there are many, many more Liberal, Labor and National candidates who see off challengers and maintain the status quo. And is that a good thing or a bad thing? It depends on your political view, of course. One thing is for certain, though: a contest is a good thing. A sitting member with a complete stranglehold on a seat is a sitting member without any motivation to do that little bit more each day of their term.