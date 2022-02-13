sport, local-sport,

Bathurst talent Trent Copeland has played a part in NSW's gripping two-wicket win over Queensland in the Sheffield Shield on Friday. Copeland took four wickets over both innings for NSW, but it was Dubbo's Chris Tremain who had the nerve to hit the winning runs for NSW to claim victory at the Gabba. At the end, Tremain had Harry Conway for company who firstly survived eight deliveries and then hit the winning run off a Mark Steketee ball. READ MORE: Moments earlier, with seven runs still needed, Tremain survived a run out appeal when he came back for a second to third man. Jimmy Peirson did superbly to flick the ball back onto the stumps and replays showed Tremain was short by a few inches but luckily for him, television umpires are not used in the Sheffield Shield. Tremain then levelled the scores with a thumping straight drive off Michael Neser who had matched Steketee with three wickets in the innings including removing Baxter Holt with eight runs required. "Those last three hours were very nerve-wracking, I could not sit down," teaamate Daniel Hughes said. "That is a huge win with the very inexperienced side that we have. "They were so good, and their attitudes were awesome. To play a full-strength Bulls team at the Gabba, and get a win, is a huge credit to the lads and I'm proud of them. "That side that we put out is the future of NSW cricket. The talent is definitely there - we have to be patient with them." Copeland had 1-47 off 20 overs for an economy rate of 2.35 in NSW's first innings, while he had figures of 3-28 off 13.4 overs in the second. NSW will next be action against Tasmania from February 18-21, with the match scheduled to take play at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/60fcba14-ed30-41f7-a256-a036837f69ac.jpg/r1342_1144_3367_2288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg