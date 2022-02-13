sport, local-sport,

Panorama Platypi has got its Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) campaign off in the best way possible, toppling reigning premiers Orange Vipers 40-16 on Saturday. Played at Orange's Pride Park, the new-look Bathurst-based defended superbly according to coach Kevin Grimshaw. "I was really happy for the girls. You could see the pre-season training, as far as our defence, worked 100 per cent. So it was really pleasing for them," he said. "We had a lot of good early ball. I think they had a good couple of shots at us but we defended it. Soon as we went up the other end, we scored. READ MORE: "That was a really good mindset for the girls. We knew that if we work really hard in defence, once we get up the other end, we can do something with the footy. "I think Molly Kennedy charged over for the first try, taking two or three players over the line with her. That really inspired the forwards because [Vipers] are really strong in the forwards. "But our girls matched it with them in the middle, which made it easy for our outside backs to run some footy. They looked really good when running the ball." With a new-look team featuring players from rugby union, league tag and soccer, Grimshaw was expecting much from his team, so understandably he was thrilled with the opening round win. "As I said to the girls in the warm up, we've got not expectations on our team," he said. "It's a brand new team, so we thought we'll see what we can do when we're out there. They turned out really good in the end. "Obviously Vipers are a really good side and they've won the comp for the past two years are we were expecting a tough battle. "The score didn't really expect how the game was played. It was a really good contest from both teams." Platypi are up against Woodbridge next week and Grimshaw is already expecting a tough match. "I've been thinking that Woodbridge will be the benchmark," he said. "They've got some really good players and they've been together for a long time as well. Their combinations will be a lot better. My group of girls have only been together for about six weeks. "I know a few play rugby union together, but there's a mix of soccer and league tag girls in there as well. We'll still work on our combinations. I'm looking forward we can only improve on what we did against Vipers." In the under 13s, Platypi claimed a 30-28 win, but the next three matches all went to the way of the Vipers - 22-18 in the under 15s, 56-4 in the under 17s and 70-0 in the under 19s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

