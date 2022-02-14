Yesterday, Today | Council was constrained during the war years

community,

The Bathurst Remembers World War 2 Exhibition 2022 will mark VJ Day and the end of World War Two. The exhibition will consist of Snapshots of World War Two - 600 enlarged photos of soldiers in action, battlefields, training, the home front, Bathurst Army Camp, etc. There will also be the Wall of Valour - more than 130 enlarged photos of World War Two servicemen and women with an association with Bathurst who enlisted and served. There will be some 2000 images in all. Guest exhibitors will display more than 3000 military items and World War Two memorabilia, uniforms, various military vehicles and medals. There will be wartime movie programs, re-enactors, field artillery, RAAF and POW displays. This week's photo from the past, which is again from the extensive photographic archives of the Bathurst District Historical Society, shows several Bathurst City Council employees in 1940 seated outside the original Council Chambers and Town Hall that faced William Street and has since been demolished. In the back row (left to right) are Max Sayer - gas clerk, Reece Bailey - electricity clerk, Bill Holdorf - cashier. In the front row are Keith Forrest - deputy town clerk, Harold Furness - town clerk, Winifred Templeton - stenographer, Harley Makepeace - rates clerk. These employees were generally referred to as the "Bathurst Town Hall staff". While council wanted to employ more staff, the war effort's need for manpower at the front was essential and there were few experienced applicants. World War Two was in its second year and, as rationing increased, it caused numerous supply problems for Bathurst City Council. Petrol rationing meant the curtailing of many roadworks projects throughout Bathurst and district. Items like corrugated iron, glass, timber, cement, bolts, reinforcing steel and many everyday items were affected. Oil for council's machinery was severely rationed, and some machines were put up on blocks. Council's outdoor staff numbers were reduced as workmen volunteered to serve in the armed forces overseas. Jobs were looked upon as "necessary" or "not necessary". Council employed workmen on a daily basis, especially those with horse-drawn tip carts. Even bitumen that came from the council's gasworks had to be sold to the military first. Despite being better off in the country, the scarcity of fresh food forced the council to encourage Bathurst residents to transform their lawns and flower beds into vegetable gardens. Residents were urged to dig air-raid shelters near their houses. Germany's surrender in May 1945 signalled the end of the war in Europe, but fighting continued in the Pacific until Japan's surrender on August 15, 1945. It would be several years, however, before things got back to normal. The images in the World War Two Exhibition will come from not only in Bathurst, but around the world. There will be scenes from the Bathurst Army Camp, men doing basic training, women doing men's jobs, building wartime aircraft, scenes in New Guinea, Greece, Tobruk, pilots and ground crews and Aussie, American, British, German and Japanese soldiers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/3c1f5c09-4471-4166-b951-2d7107a24e8d.jpg/r0_38_1075_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg