Bathurst City needed a win to give itself any hope of qualifying for the semi-finals, but Redbacks would ultimately fall agonisingly short of victory against Cavaliers in the Bonnor Cup on Friday night. After posting a disappointing score of 9-92 off 20 overs, Cavaliers caught that total six wickets down and with two balls to spare under the lights of Wade Park. It was a tough loss to take for Redbacks, especially as T20 skipper Mark Day felt like his team should've won the game. "It hurts. We honestly think we should've won, but it wasn't like we got pumped, so we can take a lot of positives from it," he said. READ MORE: "It was a good game in the end. The boys really, really dug in, showing a lot of fight to get into the 20th over. "We just didn't score enough with the bat but I think we were the better side in two out of three facets of the game." The match was a winners-takes-all game, with the victor to qualify for the Bonnor Cup semi-finals. Redbacks won the toss and elected to bat but, as Day alluded to, the team was unable to mount any kind of pressure with the bat, with the best score coming from Parkes marquee Zac Bayliss with 37, one of just three double-digit scores. Day was thrilled with the performance of his bowlers in response, as they did their best to restrict the potent Cavaliers attack. "In the lead up, we just haven't really clicked as a batting unit and it showed again but I couldn't fault anyone with the ball," he said. "Harrison Craig took the new rock with his left-arm spin and Connor Whale was the pick of the bowlers for me. His first throughout the spell was unreal and then coming back with one over left, getting a wicket, it was just unreal." With the final match of the Bonnor Cup pool stage complete, the semi-finals for the 2021-22 season are now set. St Pat's Old Boys and Rugby Union will clash in an all-Bathurst semi-final on Friday, February 18, before Cavaliers and Orange City face-off the following week on Friday, February 25. Interestingly, the four semi-finalists are the top four teams in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition after 11 rounds. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

