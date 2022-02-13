Faces at an afternoon of music at O'Connell's Renzaglia Wines
Local News
LIVE music, food and drink combined at a recent Renzaglia Wines event.
The O'Connell vineyard hosted Live At Bella Luna, featuring a number of local acts.
