Hospitalisations up in the health district, down across state

HOSPITALISATIONS in Western NSW Local Health District are bucking the overall state trend and have risen rather than falling, according to the latest COVID update. Cases in health district hospitals rose from 14 to 19 in the Saturday morning update (with one case in ICU) and remained at that figure in the Sunday morning update (with no cases in ICU). That, however, is still less than half of the 41 cases that were in health district hospitals in mid-January. There were 108 positive PCR test results and 174 positive rapid antigen test results identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday. Bathurst Regional local government area had 40 new cases, Dubbo had 66 and Orange 48. Oberon had seven and Blayney Shire five. The death of a man from Orange who had COVID was reported by the health district in its Saturday morning update. The man was aged in his 90s and was fully vaccinated, the health district said. Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, there were 6686 positive test results (cases) notified - 4301 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 2385 positive PCR tests. There were 22 deaths reported by NSW Health - 13 men and nine women. Five people were from western Sydney, four from south-western Sydney, three from south-eastern Sydney, two from the Central Coast, two from the Shellharbour region, one from the Taree region, one from the Port Stephens region, one from inner Sydney, one from the Lower Hunter region, one from the Tweed region and one from a correctional setting. NSW Health says there are 1614 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, down by 36 on the previous day, and 93 people in intensive care, down by 11 on the previous day. Of those, 42 require ventilation, down by five on the previous day.

