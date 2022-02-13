sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE been mates all their lives, hoping to one day play on the biggest cricket stage together, and now Bathurst's Henry Shoemark and Blake Dean will get to live out that dream this Monday in the Plan B Regional Bash finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground. MateThe pair were instrumental in getting their Central West Wranglers to the semi-final stage of the Twenty20 tournament, producing a ballistic 66 run stand together for the opening wicket in their win over the South Coast Crew. While that was an absolute treat for the friends to experience together they would love nothing more than to repeat that effort against the defending champion ACT Aces in the semi-final. Shoemark, fresh off a knock of 68 in the weekend's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket victory for City Colts, said Monday is going to be something special. "Blake and I have known each other for so long. We even went to pre-school together, then Bathurst Public and Bathurst High together. We've always been best mates growing up and always playing backyard cricket together," he said. "Hopefully we'll also have the chance to bat together at the SCG. That would be pretty amazing." Shoemark said the big opening partnership in the South Coast Crew clash was something to savour. "That was just so much fun," he said. "We were always having a laugh out there together, and then to get a few away and build a partnership was unreal. "Obviously it would be great to do something together on the big stage but we'll see how it goes." Ben Mitchell comes into the team for the final, fresh off his Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup grand final triumph with Randwick Petersham. He reunites with the former St Pat's Old Boys batting partner Nic Broes in the Wranglers lineup. Broes also came across to the Wrangles this season after taking out the Plan B Regional Bash title with the Aces last year. Shoemark said it's a great Wranglers squad making its way to Sydney. "I think it's probably the most well-rounded squad we've taken to the semi-finals," he said. "Benny Mitchell coming in is a huge asset. He obvioulsy comes in because Mick Daelaney couldn't be there. That's a big loss but Ben coming in is great. "There are guys there who have done this all before. I know last time, for me, taking in the stage was huge. Now there's Nic and Blake, who won this last year with ACT, and then you've got all the other guys who know what this is like." Wranglers are still on the hunt for both their first Regional Bash title and first grand final appearance. The Central West Wranglers and ACT Aces semi-final is the second of the day's games and gets started from 2pm. The Lake Mac Attack and Northern Inland Bolters play in the first of the day's semi-finals at 10am. The winners will come together for the finale later in the evening at 6.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7e5d05c4-1c35-4fd6-9c7d-9066be40e176.JPG/r910_233_3117_1480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg