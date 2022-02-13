Bathurst hospital nurses to go on strike, hold public rally on Tuesday

news, local-news,

BATHURST nurses are regularly going without breaks, unable to even change their personal protective equipment (PPE), as staffing shortages put them under immense pressure. That's why they are walking off the job on Tuesday. They will join with thousands of nurses and midwives from more than 150 public hospitals and health services who are striking over the NSW government's failure to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift. READ MORE: Thousands of NSW nurses to strike In addition to nurse-to-patient ratios, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members are seeking: The duration of strike action will vary based on the needs of health services. The NSWNMA Bathurst Hospital branch will strike for four hours from 7am to 11am on Tuesday. A rally will be held in Machattie Park. NSWNMA Bathurst Hospital branch secretary James Adams said the increasing pressure on nurses has forced them to take this action. "Overwhelmingly, our staff are fed up with the government's response to not implementing ratios. We are all feeling unsafe in our practice and unsupported, and basically we just need the government to get on board and provide a safe environment for our patients," he said. "... It's been an ongoing issue for about 10 years, but the pandemic has definitely exacerbated the situation." READ ALSO: Bathurst nurses reveal concerns over staffing levels Mr Adams said nursing staff in Bathurst are physically and mentally fatigued from the demands placed on them, and admitted that some senior staff have resigned from the emergency department (ED) in the last 12 months as a result. Junior staff haven taken on more responsibility and are too feeling the pressure. Mr Adams said that on Friday alone two staffed worked their whole shift without breaks, something that is becoming a regular occurrence. "In our ED, two of our staff worked their whole shift without having any breaks at all, wore the same PPE - because of how busy it was they just weren't able to change it - and they were bouncing between acute patient after acute patient that were all needing life-saving treatments," he said. "Having extra staff would be able to spread our load and be able to provide the care our patients need." Community members are encouraged to join nurses at the rally on Tuesday. While many staff will be on strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services on Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

