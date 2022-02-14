RE: Local Businesswoman Is Running For Calare (February 12). I was interested to learn the electorate of Calare has a One Nation candidate for the upcoming federal election. While it is always good to have a choice of candidates to challenge Andrew Gee, I do not believe One Nation is the most suitable party to represent us. One Nation is led by Pauline Hanson, who at the weekend joined the out-of-control protest in Canberra. This protest focused on an objection to vaccine mandates and passports. Why do we need a representative supporting this when we have a very high percentage of our electorate vaccinated? The protest also caused the annual Lifeline book fair to be abandoned due to those protesting. This is $1 million Lifeline will not have to fund their invaluable work. Think twice before voting for a candidate involved with such an irresponsible party.

