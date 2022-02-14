sport, local-sport,

A FAST paced knock from Joey Coughlan and a six wicket haul from Clint Moxon were the performances that led to a dominant Rod Hartas Trophy grand final victory for Bathurst over Molong on Sunday. The Bathurst City duo lit up Morse Park 1 with their brilliant performances - Coughlan finishing with 82 runs and Moxon with figures of 6-26 - as the hosts claimed a 215 run win and defended their title. Coughlan joined forces with Centennials Bulls' Tyler Horton (62) to put on 140 runs for the third wicket, with the pair smashing 24 boundaries between them. Hamish Siegert (41) added more runs after that partnership to help Bathurst reach 289. Molong opening bowler Jamie Austin was the best of the attack with 4-55. As has been the case throughout the Rod Hartas Trophy season the Bathurst bowling attack then showed that they were a class above. Moxon demolished the entire Molong top order to have the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 6-25. Nick Traves (32 not out) tried his hardest to add some respectability to the Molong total but teammates continued to fall around him until the team were all out for 74 in 25 overs. Flynn Taylor (2-17) and Brad Rayner (2-6) each claimed two wickets while Justin Stephenson (0-20) was economical over seven overs. Coughlan said that he felt his passion for the game has been re-energised over the second half of the 2021-22 season. "I know what I'm capable of but I've just been a bit down on confidence. It's good to get some runs on the board. It's a shame I didn't get a few more ... but it was good fun," he said. "It's a great bunch of blokes and full of a good group of young kids. The talent pool in Bathurst is very high. It's looking pretty good for the future. "When a couple of older blokes in the first team decide to give it away or if they fall out of form there's guys in the second team ready to go. It's good to see." Coughlan said the competition has been a great showcase for cricket across the Central West region. "Hats off to Gulgong, Mudgee and Molong boys in the three games I played," he said. "It was good cricket and great efforts from everyone involved. Everyone's enjoyed their time in this competition." Moxon's two appearances for Bathurst in the Rod Hartas Trophy were memorable. He claimed 3-6 in the last game of the regular season against Gulgong and backed that up with another brilliant performance in the decider. "I said to him he's a Sunday bowler," Coughlan laughed. "Saturday he didn't do too much but old Mocko has shown that he's a Sunday specialist. He's shown the way for this younger kids and is a real leader for this team. "He was the leading wicket taker for the whole of BOIDC last year and those kids are lucky to have him to watch. Even the young opening bowler for Molong today - a very good bowler - was asking him what he was doing with the ball and Mocko took time out to give him advice."

