RE: Local Businesswoman Is Running For Calare (February 12). Stacey Whitaker has made some promises in her campaign for Calare. But the leader of her party, Pauline Hanson, has voted consistently against increasing government support for childcare and public schools, against urgent government action on the COVID vaccine rollout, against decreasing the gender pay gap, against closing the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, and against building community climate change resilience. Would Stacey toe her party leader's line and also vote against the interests of our community on these issues?

