RE: The Cause Isn't Helped If Good Men Withdraw (letter, February 12). I'd have thought good men, men of principle and integrity, would be happy to support women campaigning for respect, equality and a safe workplace, instead of "going into dark places" and feeling hurt that these issues are finally causing media headlines.
Helen Jagoe, Bathurst
