COUNCILLOR Jess Jennings hopes a new group of councillors will support his ambition to protect and enhance McPhillamy Park. He has lodged a notice of motion to this week's Bathurst Regional Council meeting and, for those who follow council matters closely, it seems very familiar. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Council to decide if chef's plans for Rockley pub can go ahead The notice of motion requests that council immediately develop a masterplan vision statement within council's Community Strategic Plan for the area generally known as McPhillamy Park and deliver a conservation management plan in the next budget. Cr Jennings wants the plan to "give due consideration" to several items, including that the 10 acres Mrs McPhillamy gifted in 1938 be formally recognised as public parkland and be reclassified as community land under the Local Government Act. It should also consider reopening the land impacted by the previously proposed go-kart facility, and the potential installation of informative signage to advise all visitors to McPhillamy Park of the future plans and progress timeline for giving the park back to the people of Bathurst. The items and wording is very similar to Cr Jennings' failed notice of motion from July 2021. He is hoping that, with five new councillors recently elected, the motion stands a better chance of being passed. "I've actually softened it this time a bit, in part, to ease the new council into this issue," he said, pointing to the use of the word "consideration". "... Before I was saying to make the decision right then and there in the meeting and confirm it." When the previous notice of motion from July failed, Cr Jennings accused some councillors of being unwilling to move on from the go-kart track saga, labelling them "bitter". READ MORE: Jennings calls councillors 'bitter' after McPhillamy Park motion fails He believes the new council would be more open to his ideas, giving him confidence to bring the items back to the chamber. "We have a new council, a fresh council, which means we can hopefully have a fresh start on Mount Panorama," he said. "The key problem up there is the last council made a lot of major mistakes, caused a lot of damage and a lot of community conflict, and this is the first step in repairing that damage." He noted that, with the Federal Environment Minister having made her decision, McPhillamy Park is now separate from the go-kart issue. He is confident the community wants the measures included in his motion and hopes the other councillors will vote in favour of it.

