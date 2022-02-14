news, local-news, news, Valentine's Day, roses

VALENTINE'S Day is one of the biggest days in a florist's calendar, and this year has been no exception. It goes without saying, red roses are still top of the list for many romantics, but owner of Florence Grace floristry, Leah Taylor, said other flowers are proving to be in demand as well. "I find that roses mixed with seasonal flowers have been popular this year." She also found there was a lot of interest in native flowers. "A few boys have rung up and asked if we do natives, because that's what their girlfriend's really love." Ms Taylor said she's been preparing for Valentine's Day for weeks. "I've had a few late nights and a few early starts as well, last night I was up until midnight, and I started back in the store at 5.30am today." Ms Taylor said for those who have left their run late, not to panic, she still has some gorgeous flowers available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/fa5641c2-511d-40ac-8ccf-9ec8e74453ae.jpeg/r0_591_4032_2869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg