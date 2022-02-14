sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Panthers were on the verge of an opening round victory in the Western Under 21s competition before a barging try by Parkes Spacemen centre Cale Dunn in the final minute of their clash. In hot conditions at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra, the match came down to the dying moments after a seesawing contest in the second half. Panthers coach Ben Gunn was full of praise for the way both teams played in the challenging conditions. "It was a great effort from both sides honestly, to have that sort of hit out for round one in that heat was a big effort," he said. "They both put on a really entertaining game for everyone and obviously it wasn't the result that we wanted but there will be plenty of positives to take out of it. "That was just our first game and the guys still completed 22 of 26 sets so that was very pleasing. Our ball control was really good. Our fitness levels - while we only had a short pre-season - looked great and the guys pushed themselves a lot harder than I thought they would and I think they'll be better for a hit out like that." Panthers' Evan Cafe and Spacemen's Sonny Knight exchanged tries to put Parkes up 6-4. Parkes secured their second try at the strike of half time thanks to Zayne Eshman, with Mitch Wright adding the extras to take the scoreline to 12-4. The Panthers drew first blood in the second half after fullback Callum Limon posted points, and Noah Griffiths' conversion cut the Parkes lead to 12-10. With the sun blaring down, both sides started to become sloppy and errors crept in during the last quarter of the match. With six minutes remaining, Panthers centre Charlie Hutchings broke through the defensive line and won a foot race to put Bathurst in the lead 14-12. Parkes then marched up field and with time left for one last set, Dunn broke through the Panthers' defence and crossed the stripe to chalk up the win for the Spacemen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/ae7b6723-f3b7-462c-8a53-20b17b119b4d.jpg/r769_805_4006_2634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg