One more person admitted to hospital in Western NSW, no COVID patients in ICU

ONE more person has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD). In the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday there were 257 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the district. The cases were identified through 70 positive PCR tests and 187 positive Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). NSW Health is no longer providing a breakdown of new case numbers by local government area. Figures are only available for health districts, meaning it's difficult to determine how many new cases there have been confirmed in Bathurst in a 24 hour period. There have been 1194 cases confirmed from PCR tests in the Bathurst LGA in the last four weeks. While there are no patients in ICU with the virus, an additional person was admitted to hospital in the 24-hour period, taking the total in the WNSWLHD to 20. There were no deaths reported in the health district in the 24 hours, however 14 people died across the state.

