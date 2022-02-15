news, local-news,

Bathurst's Trudy O'Connor has continued her quest to raise vital funds for cancer research, hosting another fundraiser last Sunday. Trudy's Prosecco Pedal saw 20 locals join her for a bike ride around the Macquarie River, followed by a glass of prosecco and a platter at Harvest Café. The fundraiser was part of her quest to ride in the Tour de Cure Signature Tour which requires participants to raise $12,000 before the event. READ MORE: "I lost my best friend at 48." Crema supports Trudy's goal to get on fundraising tour Ms O'Connor has now raised over $15,000. "I'm eighth on the leaderboard which is amazing considering I live in a small country town," she said. "It's a testament to Bathurst, great friends and a supportive community." The fundraiser also had a mystery raffle and Ms O'Connor thanked the local sponsors who made that possible. Bathurst's Kent Bestwick and Alex Banner are also raising funds for the cause. Mr Bestwick will join Ms O'Connor in the Tour de Cure Signature Tour, while Ms Banner will be participating in the Westpac Ride. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/c09a3336-610b-4e7f-9337-37019c3dbc63.JPG/r0_116_2716_1651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg