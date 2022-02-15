coronavirus,

While hospital numbers have fallen across the Western NSW Local Health District [WNSWLHD], a new COVID-19 case has been admitted to intensive care. In the 24 hours to 4pm Monday, there were 379 new cases of COVID-19 identified across the district. The cases were identified through 55 positive PCR tests and 324 positive rapid antigen tests [RAT]. Although a new case entered ICU in the past 24 hours, two further cases were discharged from hospital. In January, the WNSWLHD confirmed it will begin to focus less on the daily number of new cases identified and more on the impact on health facilities and frontline staff as well as vaccination rates, including booster shots, explaining the absence of case numbers by local government area in daily updates. State-wide, 8201 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the same reporting period, including 16 deaths. Nearly half of NSW citizens over the age of 16, as well as immunocompromised citizens, have received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There is currently 1583 hospitalisations and 96 in ICU across NSW. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

