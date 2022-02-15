community,

This year marks the centenary of the introduction of Parents and Citizens Associations (P and Cs) in NSW and Bathurst High Campus P and C is hoping to reach out to past members in celebration. The current Bathurst High site was established in 1926 and P and C president Sueann Brown said she suspects parents have been involved right from the start and she would love to hear from past members. "What we're trying to do is form a little community, get the word out there and try to reach people that did come here or parents that were involved," Ms Brown said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Attempt two: Jennings puts McPhillamy Park notice of motion up again "You would think that right from the start they would have had parent involvement but we don't know and that's why we want to dig up a bit of history." To celebrate the milestone, Ms Brown is hoping to collect stories from P and C members and families who have been involved with the school in the past. Parents have always been an integral part of the schooling community and Bathurst High wants to acknowledge that. "It is important that as we move forward we remember where we came from and the people that helped shape Bathurst High Campus into the amazing school it is today," Ms Brown said. "Bathurst High is such an important part of education in Bathurst and we are sure there are many families with a story to tell." ALSO MAKING NEWS: WeCare Health a one-stop-shop for patients The Bathurst High P and C are currently working on a few projects to mark the 100-year celebration, including the launch of the Denison College P&C - Bathurst High Campus Facebook page. Not only will this be used to share old phots and stories but it will be a source of communication to share information about upcoming events and meetings. The school is also in the process of creating a memorial wall to commemorate past students, staff and volunteers who died during their association with Bathurst High. Principal Ken Barwick said that it's important to remember that community input plays an important role in a school functioning and the P and C is a big part of that. "The fact that they've been running for 100 years is pretty amazing," Mr Barwick said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: New owners and ideas, but Sunday jazz will stay at Vale Creek Wines "I would have had no idea as a student that parents were so heavily involved with supporting the school in decision making, in appointments of staff members and looking at what they can do at promoting the school. "Now as a principal, collaboration with community is one of the key points that the department relies on to get it right." Ms Brown urges anyone with a connection to Bathurst High Campus to get in contact via email at pandc.bathursths@gmail.com or phone the office to share their stories. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

