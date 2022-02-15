sport, local-sport,

CSU Mungoes has announced its committee for the upcoming 2022 season, with the role of president to split across two volunteers. Both Lily Wash and Blake Schaefer will act as president, while the role of vice president will also be split between Blake Armstrong and Alice Quick. Mungoes announcement of its new committee comes after the club started its pre-season training only a few weeks ago. Walsh said she's been pleased with the numbers that have been coming along to training so far. READ MORE: "We've been training for about three weeks, just starting pre-season, just getting every back together and seeing some new faces," she said. "We've had a lot of numbers for both men's and women's and we've seen some new faces across both." With Charles Sturt University's orientation week (O-Week) next week, Walsh said she's hoping the club can pick up some new faces in first year students. "O-Week is next week and the first years are allowed to start training with us after February 28," she said. "We're definitely hoping to pick up more players during O-Week. It'll be good for the future of the club to have new faces in and it's good to have a variety of people as well." Walsh said she'll share the president role with Schaefer for now, before taking on the reigns when he heads off to his university work placement later this year. "Blake and I will share the load. I know he has a lot of university commitments this year as well," she said. "At the start we'll sort everything out together but when he goes off to placement, I'll probably take the reigns then. A draw for Mungoes' upcoming season is yet to be released, with uncertainty still remaining over the potential merge of both the Woodbridge Cup and Mid West Cup competitions. While Walsh said the merge between the two competitions is likely, she's hoping a draw for both the regular season and the pre-season knockout will be finalised in the coming weeks. Mungoes is hosting training sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30pm at the social sports oval near the gymnasium. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: