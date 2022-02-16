Vittoria State Forest to welcome rally drivers for test and shakedown events

sport, local-sport,

Drivers from all over the state will descend on the Macquarie Woods this Saturday, when Rally NSW starts its season early with a test and shakedown event. Competitors will compete after two special stages, held within Macquarie Woods Recreation Area in Vittoria State Forest, 30 kilometres west of Bathurst. The two stages will offer teams the opportunity to put their cars to the test, on roads similar to those used in a typical state championship round. READ MORE: The event will feature a six kilometre stage, followed by a slightly longer eight kilometre stage, on open clear felled undulating roads, whilst also taking in tall pine and natural gum forests. Event director Ron Moore said he's looking forward to hosting the event. "The test day will have something for everybody," he said. "We've chosen roads that will give our NSW rally teams the opportunity to really get their cars sorted in time for the opening rounds of the various series." Competitors will also have the option of attending a season launch gathering at the Bathurst Light Car Club This will be the first occasion the NSW rally community has had to get together in a social setting for over a year. The event has already attracted over 26 entries with a maximum field of 40 cars expected, with notable drivers including former Australian and NSW rally champion Nathan Quinn in a Lancer Evo 10, and NSW championship hopeful Tim Wilkins in a similar specification Mitsubishi Evo 9. Sean McAloon will also be testing his Mk2 Ford Escort, fresh off winning the Monaro stages rally in December. Current NSW champion Tony Sullens will also make an appearance in his Subaru WRX. His two-wheel drive Citroen that took him to victory in 2020 will also make an appearance in the hands of new owner Dean Ridge. The first round of the NSW Rally Championship is set for the first weekend of April with the Netier National Capital Rally.

