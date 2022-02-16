sport, local-sport,

Bathurst's Noah Grabham has enjoyed a stellar few weeks on the bike, claiming a victory at Central Coast and finishing second in Mildura. The talented 13-year-old was competing in the 2022 NSW Under 16s 125cc Speedway Championship on the Central Coast back on February 5, where he claimed a fantastic victory on countback. Grabham said he was thrilled to have claimed victory. READ MORE: "It was good because we haven't be able to do much racing in the past few years," he said. "There were five races and whoever gets the most points throughout them qualifies for the final race." The year 8 Kelso High Camps student wasn't done there, as he headed to the border to the Victorian city of Mildura to compete in the Victoria Under 16s 250cc Speedway Championship, the first time Grabham had ever competed in 250cc. He had no probably adapting to 250cc, coming second in a strong performance. "It was the first time in a 250cc race, so I didn't expect it but so it was a bonus to get on the podium," he said. "It's a big step up and it's a lot different to ride, with a bigger track. "The style of riding is very different. You got to come in flat but in 125cc you got to play with the throttle." Grabham will now be focused on training ahead of the Bathurst Long Track Masters, which will be held at the Bathurst Showground on March 5. It's set to be the first time in more than four years that Bathurst will host the acclaimed event and it will no doubt attract a number of local riders, as well as a strong crop from across Australia. Once registrations were opened for the event, organisers were inundated by a host of entries as riders signed up to be part of the Bathurst Long Track Masters. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/52c834c1-c9c3-406e-8353-158d5a317cab.jpg/r0_148_4032_2426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg