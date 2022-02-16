news, local-news,

AN icon of Bathurst and motor sport legend, Brian Nightingale, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was 72. His close friend, councillor Graeme Hanger said he, and many in the community, were devastated to hear of his passing, remembering him as a someone with a good heart and wicked sense of humour. Cr Hanger said 'Nighto', as he was widely known, was born and raised in Bathurst going to Bathurst Public and Bathurst High schools. He was a regular columnist for the Western Advocate, with Cr Hanger saying his knowledge of motorsport was second to none. "I've said it before, he forgot more about motor sport then most people even know," he said. "He was a legend, his knowledge of the sport, and his contacts, were second to none." Nighto was also a talented driver in his own right. He was on the grid for the 1980 and 1981 Bathurst 1000. In his last interview with the Western Advocate in January 2021 Nighto spoke of his love for racing. "I've been involved in motor sport for 55 years, not only did I race in the Bathurst 1000, I also did a lot of rallying and rally cross," he said. "Racing is in my blood, I went to my first Mount Panorama race with my Dad when I was four years old," he said. Cr Hanger said Nighto will be missed by all who knew him. He said the 2015 Bathurst Living Legend had a wicked sense of humour. "He was pretty blunt and direct, and had an opinion about a lot of people. But he had a good heart," Cr Hanger also said Nighto lived for his son Terry, and granddaughter Angel. Another friend, Matt Irvine, said Nighto was loved and respected by all in motor sport. "He could talk the leg off a chair. "And to walk around the pits with him (even when he was confined to a wheelchair), it blew me away how many legends of Motorsport would stop and talk to him. Jim Richards, John Bowe, Colin Bond...they would all stop and strike up conversations," he said. Funeral details have yet to be announced. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

