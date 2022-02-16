Mixed Fours Championship now in full swing

sport, local-sport,

By: The Bowling Shark The Mixed Fours Championship is in full swing and some great game was had over the weekend. The is how the week rolled: Sunday, February 6 Rink 10 - Mixed Four's Championship: George Ballard, Robyn Stenhouse, Jocelyn Ballard and Dave Josh had a battle in the early ends against Ted Parker, Merl Stephens, Mel Parker and Craig Bush. With nothing in it on the 7th (9-all) Team Josh opened a lead and kept it to the end to win 26-16. Rink 11 - Mixed Four's Championship: Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Alan Clark and Noel Witney absolutely dominated Jeff Adams Mel Taylor, Peter Drew and Des Sanders with a score line of 16-0 by the 7th. The writing was on the wall for Team Sanders who went down in the end 30-9. Tuesday, February 8 Rink two: Tom Beck, Ian Warren and Garry Cameron were down early against Robert Raithby, Dick Graham and Jim Clark by 6-0 on the 4th. From there Team Cameron fought back over the next 11 ends to take the lead 15-12 by the 16th and scored for the remaining ends to win 27-12. Rink three: Keith Pender and Tim Pickstone opened the scoring in their match against Peter Zylstra and Kevin Miller. Team Miller came back to level the match on the 6th (5-all) and again on the 9th (7-all). From there Team Pickstone opened the momentum to take the match 24-12. Rink four - A Pairs Championship: Peter Drew and Dave Josh had a tussle against Alan Clark and Noel Witney from the start. With level scores on four ends this match went down to the wire with Team Josh sneaking home 16-15. Rink five: Mick Bourke, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry were neck and neck with George Ballard, Colin Pickstone and Max Elms for 19 ends with the scores level on the 19th (13-all). Team McGarry picked up 7 points the next end to open the distance and take the match 21-13. Rink six: Jake Shurmer and Paul Galvin had the opening score against John Bosson and Glen Miller. Team Galvin held the lead until the 21st end when Team Miller took over to win the match 23-21. Rink seven: Peter Phegan, Brian Hope and Daryl Shurmer dominated from the start against Bryce Peard, Steve Glencourse and Des Sanders. Team Shurmer never lost sight of the lead from the opening end to win easily 22-13. Wednesday, February 9 Rink 10: Alan Clark, Des Sanders and Betsy Thornberry clearly had a battle against Peter Zylstra, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark. It was clear early that there was only going to be one winner as the scorecard represented the game play which was written on a drink coaster. Team Thornberry winning 15-13. Rink 11: Ron McGarry, Ray Miller, and Jocelyn Ballard tried their best against Merle Stephens, Graham Scott and Robyn Stenhouse. Team Stenhouse lead from the opening end to the end to win 21-13. Rink 12: Wendy Rayner, Lorna Hayes and Peggy McIntosh were dominated by Val Zylstra, Marg Hayes and Leonie McGarry from the start with Team McGarry having a 22-5 lead by the 13th. By the end Team McGarry took the win 23-9. Rink 13: Liz Draper, Marg Nyland and Robyn Adams took an early lead against Ron Hollibone, Dawn Howarth and Kerry Lucas. But by the 10th Team Lucas took control of the match and took the win 20- 10. Saturday, February 12 Rink two - A Pairs Championship: Peter Naylor and Mick McDonald had a fight on their hands from the opening ends against Paul Galvin and Tiger Smith. The scores were level on the 5th (3-all), 7th (5-all), 17th (16-all) and again on the 19th (17-all). But from there Team McDonald just held on to take the win 20-17. Rink three - A Pairs Championship: Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone also had a tough matchup against Graham Scott and Jeff Adams who threatened to take the match all the way through. With 3 level ends of scores there was nothing that each team would do to try and win. In the end Team Pickstone took a close win 14-13. Rink four - A Pairs Championship: John Croker and Lacie Kostza levelled the score on the 3rd (3-all) against Max Elms and Ted Parker. The scores were tied again on the 8th (8-all) and Team Kostza took the lead from there to win the match 20-17. Rink five: John Banning and Des Sanders were not far behind Peter Phegan and Hugh Brennan. With tied scored on the 5th (4-all) Team Brennan took control of the lead and maintained it to the very end to win 24-22. Rink six: George Ballard, Peter Martin and Glenn Miller had a game on their hands against Phillipe Legall, Robert Moore and Terry James. With level scores on the 11th (9-all) and again on the 14th (12-all), Team Miller opened the gap and took the win 24-14 in the end. Rink seven: Terry Clark and Noel Witney lead from the opening end until Ron Hogan and Trevor Sharpham came back to level the match on the 13th. Team Sharpham maintained the lead until the end to win 30-19. Rink 10: Alan Clark, Mick Nobes and Ron McGarry were behind from the start against Ian Warren, Kerry Connors and Dave Josh. Team Josh dominated the scoreboard to win the match 25-10. Sunday, February 13 Rink two - Mixed Four's Championship: Tim Pickstone, Ron McGarry, Leonie McGarry and Hugh Brennan had a fierce battle early on against Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Alan Clark and Noel Witney. Team Brennan snatched the lead on the 9th (7-6), but Team Witney took it back with some impressive play by Sue Murray. Team Witney winning 20-11. Rink four - Mixed Four's Championship: George Ballard, Robyn Stenhouse, Jocelyn Ballard and Dave Josh lead from the opening end against Betsy Thornberry, Jodie James, Peter Naylor and Terry James. The match could have gone either way in the end, but Team Josh held off a late charge by Team James to win 15-13. The Singles Championships are well under way with Round 1 completed. Some of the A-grade players have started Round 2. Saturday, February 12 A Singles Game 1, Marker Garry Hotham. Mick Sewell came from behind in his match against Norm Hayes to win with a score of 31-21. Norm had won eight of the first ten ends to lead 11-5. At the 18th end with the score at 18-12, Norm's run came to a halt. Mick picked up the next nine ends and 16 shots to lead 28-18. A three for both saw the final score 31-21 in the 29th end. Game 2, Marker Ray Noonan. John Archer made short work of his win over Ron Cambey with the score of 32-11. Ron was in front 4-3 in the sixth end when John dominated the game. Ron was able to pick up a few ends when the game finished on the 24th end. Game 3, Marker Ian Shaw. Alby Homer defeated Denis Oxley 31-26. Denis had a good start, winning the first five ends and 10 shots. Alby returned fire by taking the following six ends to then lead 11-10. From there, Alby was always in front; a four in the 21st end meant that Denis got no closer than four shots down. The game finished after 33 ends. Game 4, Marker Bruce Rich. Ray Fitzalan defeated Mick Simmons 31-14. It was quite even for the first twelve ends when Mick led by two with the score 10-8. Ray then hit his straps and won the next eight ends and 18 shots. A couple of twos for Mick were countered by a two and three for Ray to close out the match in the 24th end. B Singles Game 1, Marker Jack Smith. Paul Rodenhuis defeated Jim Grives 31-12. After losing a couple of singles early, Paul then won the next seven ends, including a four to lead 13-2 after the 10th end. A couple of three's brought Jim up to 14-8; Paul scored another 12 shots in the next six ends thus leading 26-8. The next five ends saw Jim add 4 shots to Paul's five. The game concluded after 24 ends. Game 2, Marker Anthony Morrissey. Arch Ledger defeated Trevor Kellock 31-17. Arch was nearly always in the lead in this game, the closest Trevor came was when leading 10-7 in the 11th end. From there, Arch steadily drew ahead. After the 20th end, the score was 18-15. Arch then won 11 ends, dropping only two singles. A three on the last (33rd) end gave him the win. Social Games Wednesday, February 9 Game 1, rink 1. Norm Hayes and Wayne Bensley won in their game against Ron Cambey and James Nau. Both Wayne and James are relatively new bowlers but performed well. Norm and Wayne combined well to have a good lead with the score at 9-2 after eight ends. A five in the 11th end, and later a 'seven' in the 15th end had them well in the lead with the score then 25-6. Ron and James claimed the last three ends and five shots, but Norm and Wayne were victors on 30-12. Game 2, rink 2. Trevor Kellock and Jack Smith beat Ian Shaw and Ken Fulton 22-19. After six ends, Ian and Kenny were leading 8-6 but Trevor and Jack soon passed them by winning five ends and nine shots. Ian and Ken came back into the lead after scoring a six to take them to 15-14. At the 15th end it was all-square, 17-all. In the run to the finish, Trevor and Jack had the upper hand and won four of the last six ends. Game 3, rink 3. Ray Noonan and Phil Murray defeated Pat Duff and John McDonagh 22-7. Ray and Phil dominated from the start; a four in the 5th end gave them a 9-1 lead. Pat and John managed a few singles before Shorty and Phil scored another four, so then leading 13-4. Pat and John scored a few more singles while Shorty and Phil added nine. The game was called after 18 ends. Game 4, rink 4. A very close Triples game between Ian Cunningham, Paul Rodenhuis and Robert Keady against Jim Grives, Arch Ledger and Keith Pender. After losing a single in the first end, Ian's team won eight shots in the next four ends. A five for Jim's team in the 7th brought them up to 8-all. Scores were equal on 11-all, then 12-all in the 13th end. The next three ends added five shots to Ian's team so leading 17-12. They maintained this lead but a three in the last end for Jim's team had them fall short by a shot, 19-18. Game 5. Rink 5. Another close game when Kevin Miller and Bob Foster defeated Denis Oxley and Bruce Rich 22-21. Denis and Bruce were well ahead, particularly after scoring a five in the eighth end. That made the score 14-3. After 11 ends Den and Skippa were leading 16-6. Cruising to a win? Not so. Kevin and Bob got their act together to take the win on the last end. Saturday, February 12 Game 1, rink 9. A game of Triples with Susie Simmons, Ian Schofield and Grant Brunton playing against Ben Willard, James Nau and John McDonagh. Susie's team worked well, scoring early and leading 5-0 then 11-3 after eight ends. This lead extended to 16-4 after 12 ends. Ben's team won three of four ends and five shots to bring their score to nine. Susie's team then won five shots to end the game on the 19th end with the score 23-9. Game 2, rink 10. Another Triples game with Alex Birkens, Chris Stafford and Kevin Miller against Bryan Bromfield, Geoff Thorne and Joe Young. Alex's team was very strong, dropping only a single shot while winning eight of the first nine ends and adding twelve shots to their score. A 'seven' in the 12th end had them leading 20-2 before Bryan's team scored a three. A five in the 19th end for Bryan's team brought them into double figures; the game ended 28-11. Game 3. Rink 12. Husband and wife team Mick and Louise Hall played Bob Lindsay and Phil Murray. Bob and Phil were in the lead until the 12th end when Mick and Louise caught up and equalised the score at 8-all. Bob and Phil kept in front until the 19th end when Mick and Louise had a run of four ends to equalise again on 13-all. A single from Bob and Phil was not enough; Mick and Louise won with a four - final score 17-14. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors We had four boys playing last Saturday, Harry and Charlie Morrissey, Nolan Stafford and Flynn Armstrong. After various drills they had a short game with Nolan skip to Charlie's lead and Flynn skip to Harry's lead. The result was a 4-nil win to Nolan and Charlie.

