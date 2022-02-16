news, local-news,

Budding young artists across the Central West are being encouraged to enter a new Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] initiative designed to expand their profile. The Bathurst Youth Art Prize 2022 is open to all categories of artworks including painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking and video. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery to launch new exhibitions on February 12 It is an open prize with no theme and two age categories: 12 to 18 year olds and 19 to 25 year olds. Entrants will have the chance to win first, second, third or people's choice in either age category from a prize pool of $1000, and will also have the opportunity to sell their artwork during the exhibition. The art prize is an initiative of the BRAG Youth Advocates. READ ALSO: The Greens on William to bring back night markets from February 25 BRAG Youth Advocate Alex Agustin said the prize will give young artists a unique opportunity to showcase their work in a public art environment, and looks forward to entering himself. "As a young artist, the art prize is a great opportunity for me to gain experience and knowledge in exhibitions and the process that comes with putting them together," Alex said. "I'm excited to see the artworks created by talented young artists in the Bathurst area with the opportunity to exhibit together." The art prize invites entries from a wide range of local government areas across the Central West, including Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western, Oberon, Orange, Parkes, and Weddin. READ ALSO: Sofala Show president Dave Murray confirms show will go on Finalists for the art prize will be exhibited at Tremain's Mill from 9am to 1pm on March 12 and 13 [Saturday and Sunday], with a prize ceremony and opening event to be held from 1pm to 3pm on the Saturday. All entrants can sell their artworks with a small commission going to the BRAG Youth Advocates to help fund initiatives for future programs. Entry is free of charge, and entries will be accepted online until midnight on Sunday, March 6. For more information and to enter visit www.bathurstart.com.au/youthartprize. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/983ec895-fc78-4674-89ce-acd8ea8ebb06.jpg/r8_164_3208_1972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg