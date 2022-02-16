sport, local-sport,

EGLINTON trainer Nathan Hurst enjoyed a fantastic night out at Young on Tuesday, training three winners and driving four in a dominant performance. In the opening race of the meeting, Hurst drove Tulhurst Dancer ($7.50) to victory just a neck ahead of favourite Swedish Meatballs ($2.30) across 1720 metres. Hurst continued his fine form when he guided Tulhurst Writer ($4.80) to success in the second (1720 metres), in what was another close finish, coming home in first just a half neck ahead of favourite Special Meaning ($3.70). READ MORE: Hurst wouldn't feature in the third race of the meeting but he was back for another training-driving victory in race four (2100 metres), as another of his horses finished ahead of the favourite - Gabbys Reason ($12) finishing ahead of Tony Turner's favourite Headturner ($2.80). The fifth was just a formality, with Hurst in the gig for Michael Souden's Peggyville ($3.40). This time Hurst had a pacer that was a favourite and the 11-year-old gelding didn't disappoint, the Eglinton trainer guiding him to a 12th career win from 148 starts. Hurst's incredible run came to an end in the penultimate race (2100 metres), driving Tulhurst Cuddles to third, with Ellen Bartley's Open The Valve ($1.70 favourite) coasting home to a comfortable win. The 41-year-old trainer-driver has now enjoyed 10 wins this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/06ca8e3d-b992-4615-b630-f540ca1ce81e.jpg/r0_959_3712_3056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg