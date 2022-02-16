Eglinton trainer Nathan Hurst claims four driving wins at Young
EGLINTON trainer Nathan Hurst enjoyed a fantastic night out at Young on Tuesday, training three winners and driving four in a dominant performance.
In the opening race of the meeting, Hurst drove Tulhurst Dancer ($7.50) to victory just a neck ahead of favourite Swedish Meatballs ($2.30) across 1720 metres.
Hurst continued his fine form when he guided Tulhurst Writer ($4.80) to success in the second (1720 metres), in what was another close finish, coming home in first just a half neck ahead of favourite Special Meaning ($3.70).
Hurst wouldn't feature in the third race of the meeting but he was back for another training-driving victory in race four (2100 metres), as another of his horses finished ahead of the favourite - Gabbys Reason ($12) finishing ahead of Tony Turner's favourite Headturner ($2.80).
The fifth was just a formality, with Hurst in the gig for Michael Souden's Peggyville ($3.40).
This time Hurst had a pacer that was a favourite and the 11-year-old gelding didn't disappoint, the Eglinton trainer guiding him to a 12th career win from 148 starts.
Hurst's incredible run came to an end in the penultimate race (2100 metres), driving Tulhurst Cuddles to third, with Ellen Bartley's Open The Valve ($1.70 favourite) coasting home to a comfortable win.
The 41-year-old trainer-driver has now enjoyed 10 wins this season.
